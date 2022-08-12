Cannell & Co. Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $34,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.84. 46,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,366. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

