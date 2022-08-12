Cannell & Co. Purchases 65,806 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $44,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. 7,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

