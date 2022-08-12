Cannell & Co. Sells 319,660 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 319,660 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $123.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

