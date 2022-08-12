Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target to $4.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.0 %
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $9.54.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
