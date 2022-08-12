Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target to $4.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $9.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

