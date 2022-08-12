Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Capri Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,042. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Capri by 43.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.