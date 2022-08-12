Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 13,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 444,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

