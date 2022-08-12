Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 73,440 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. abrdn plc raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 138,162 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Huazhu Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 7,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,603. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.