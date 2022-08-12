Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $1.84 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $240.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

