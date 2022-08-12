Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,253,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,236,000 after purchasing an additional 142,264 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.32. 96,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,606,764. The stock has a market cap of $273.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

