Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. Baidu makes up about 1.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 123,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Baidu by 125.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 131.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 761,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,715,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Down 0.8 %

BIDU traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baidu

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

