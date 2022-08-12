Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $7.97 Million Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 1.9% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

BUD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,243. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

