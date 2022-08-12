Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.7% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 797.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after buying an additional 797,766 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

