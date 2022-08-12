CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at DA Davidson

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of CARG opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

