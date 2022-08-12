Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($214.29) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.51. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $109.65 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.