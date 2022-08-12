Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €156.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of AFX opened at €141.15 ($144.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.35. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €104.55 ($106.68) and a 1 year high of €202.00 ($206.12). The company’s fifty day moving average is €125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.08.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

