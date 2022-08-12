Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

