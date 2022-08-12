Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

CCAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $14,427,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,938,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,152,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,140,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

