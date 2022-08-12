Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 4,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 218,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $871.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 90.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

