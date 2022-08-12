Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

CPRX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 37,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

