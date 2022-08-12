Caterpillar (CAT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT):

8/9/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $190.00.

8/9/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $195.00.

8/3/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $226.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2022 – Caterpillar was given a new $226.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $142.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $255.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $255.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $190.00.

7/2/2022 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2022 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2022 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $161.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average is $203.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

