CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.38

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $794.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

CBTX Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Havard bought 10,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $299,642.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBTX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.