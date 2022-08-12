Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.36

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 8992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Cellcom Israel Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

