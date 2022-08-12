CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,115,000 after buying an additional 1,421,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,392,000 after buying an additional 632,106 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

