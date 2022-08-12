Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 313,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

