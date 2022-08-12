Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.
Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.