Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. 2,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 144,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $627.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

