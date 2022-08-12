Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Century Casinos Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of CNTY stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
Institutional Trading of Century Casinos
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.