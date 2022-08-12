Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

