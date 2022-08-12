Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.

Certara Trading Down 0.8 %

CERT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. Certara has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity at Certara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

