Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 10,000 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 176,050 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,742,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

