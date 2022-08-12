CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.83. The company had a trading volume of 939,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,030. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. Insiders acquired a total of 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

