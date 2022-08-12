C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $180.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at $267,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

