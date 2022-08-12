CGI (NYSE:GIB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.13.

CGI Stock Down 0.8 %

CGI stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. CGI has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

About CGI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CGI by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $3,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

