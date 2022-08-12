Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,541,500 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 2,569,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.9 days.

Champion Iron Stock Up 2.5 %

CIAFF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,096. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIAFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

