Chardan Capital Cuts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $60.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QURE. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.38.
uniQure Price Performance
NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market cap of $920.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.
Institutional Trading of uniQure
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
