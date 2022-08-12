Chardan Capital Lowers Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $6.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLDB. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Solid Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.78 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
