Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $466.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.97.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $629.50.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

