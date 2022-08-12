Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.