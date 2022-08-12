Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

CHE.UN traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$9.06. 190,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,343. The firm has a market capitalization of C$947.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

