Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 3,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

