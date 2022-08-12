Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 3,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

