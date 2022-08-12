Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 3,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSEP)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.