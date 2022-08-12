China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.48 and last traded at 0.48. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered China Molybdenum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Molybdenum in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Molybdenum Stock Performance

About China Molybdenum

(Get Rating)

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Molybdenum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Molybdenum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.