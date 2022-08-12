Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Chord Energy Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of CHRD opened at $134.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.73. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In other Chord Energy news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
