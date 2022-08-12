Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 target price (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Chorus Aviation from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.39.

CHR opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.96 and a 12-month high of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

