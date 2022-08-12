Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $73.12 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $51.92 million and approximately $449,042.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $73.12 or 0.00304160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004127 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

