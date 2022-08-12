Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

