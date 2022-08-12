Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.