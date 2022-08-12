Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at UBS Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.67.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $286.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.56. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $289.63.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,404,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

