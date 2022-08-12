CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of CINC opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINC. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $34,742,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,663,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

