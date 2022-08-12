Citigroup Boosts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $10.50

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on DENN. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.
Denny’s Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $577.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
