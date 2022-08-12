Citigroup Raises Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $14.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 244,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the period.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
