Citigroup Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.08, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,899.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,860,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,383,944,000 after buying an additional 30,267,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,862.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,137,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,988,504,000 after buying an additional 26,703,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

