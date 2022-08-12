Citigroup Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $27.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of GDYN opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

